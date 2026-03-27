Pat Cummins hopes to join Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in middle stage of IPL 2026

Pat Cummins has resumed bowling and hopes to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the middle stage of this IPL.

A back injury had limited the Australia Test and ODI captain to just one Ashes Test before ruling him out of this year’s T20 World Cup. The senior pacer is yet to recover fully from the back injury, but his words should certainly be of some relief for the Sunrisers.

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“I’m still recovering from a back injury, but it’s better now. I’m back bowling at the nets,” Cummins said on the Business of Sport podcast.

“The IPL is starting soon. I won’t make the start of that. But it shouldn’t be too long before I’m back out there playing.

“I’m back bowling. I’m bowling basically every third day at the moment. We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament.

“So hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I’ll play the back-half plus the finals,” Cummins added.

Cummins’ Australia pace colleague, Josh Hazlewood, joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad late on Thursday evening.

It remains to be seen when Hazlewood, who missed both the Ashes and the T20 World Cup due to a series of injuries, becomes available for selection in the XI.