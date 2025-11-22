'No undue pressure': Rishabh Pant's mantra ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant, who will be making his debut as captain in Guwahati on Saturday, has a simple philosophy when it comes to leading the side: Don’t put undue pressure on yourself. Focus on the controllables.

The Indians are 1-0 in arrears in the two-match series, and unless they manage to win the second Test, it could jeopardise their chances of making the World Test Championship final.

“See, we feel at this top level, playing international cricket, you are going to be put under pressure like this, that you might be 1-0 down in the series,” Pant said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“But at the same time, as a team, we don’t want to dwell too much on the result every time we play cricket because we need to have a clear mindset that, regardless (of whether) we are one up or they are one up, we still have to give our 200 per cent when we (are) on the field.

“Taking that undue pressure is not required to play cricket, I feel. You’ve got to keep it simple. Just go out there and try to do your best, and eventually, the team who is going to play better cricket will win the match.”

Pant was asked about the much-debated topic --- his decision to start the third day at Eden Gardens with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel rather than one of the two left-arm spinners and Jasprit Bumrah, and whether he might have chosen differently in hindsight.

“A lot of discussion happened as a team, and we felt going with a spinner was the thought process for us,” Pant said. “Yes, there is always a chance (you could have brought) a fast bowler in, that’s for sure.. (That thought comes in) when someone gives you a wicket afterwards.

“But that’s the challenge as a captain you want to face each and every day. You are going to be questioned, but eventually you are going to do what you believe is right in that given frame of mind. And trust that person who has the ball will do the job for the team.”