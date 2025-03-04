No Test cap yet revered, former left-arm spinner Padmakar Shivalkar passes away at 84 years

Former left-arm spinner Padmakar Shivalkar died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related problems. He was 84.

Shivalkar, one of the best in the business in the 1960s and 70s, never got to represent the country as his career coincided with Bishan Singh Bedi's ascendancy in the Indian team. However, he was never the sort to crib about the past.

In 124 first-class games, he claimed 589 wickets at 19.69 from 1961-62 to 1987-88.

The left-arm spinner made his debut at the age of 22 in Ranji Trophy and continued playing until he was 48 and took 361 wickets in India's premier domestic competition including 11 10-wicket hauls. Shivalkar also played 12 List A matches and took 16 wickets.

He was honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the BCCI along with his contemporary left-arm spinner Rajendra Goel, who too didn’t get a chance to represent India.

After retirement, Shivalkar also coached the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

Shivalkar had found a place in Sunil Gavaskar's book 'Idols'.

"Really sad to hear about the demise of Paddy Shivalkar. A wonderful, kind hearted man, a terrific bowler and a big inspiration in the early days of my career. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul," Ravi Shastri wrote on X.