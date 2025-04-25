Rohit Sharma set to be in charge for tour of England; selectors to meet soon: BCCI

The speculation over Test captaincy seems to have finally ended. Rohit Sharma has been told that he will lead in the five-match series in England, starting in June, sources told The Telegraph.

This has, in a quirk of fate, coincided with his return to form for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. There had been uncertainty on the captaincy issue following his poor performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and his decision to step down during the final Test in Sydney earlier this year.

Rohit played in only three Tests in Australia, scoring 31 runs in five innings, after deciding to miss the opener following the birth of his son.

The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection panel is scheduled to meet during the next fortnight to choose the squad for the tour.

“The selectors will meet soon… in the next 10 to 15 days to decide the squad,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told The Telegraph.

It is understood that the selectors have already had a round of informal discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir and have identified the core group of players.

The selectors decided to rely on Rohit’s tactical acumen, given the significance of the tour and his experience of playing in English conditions. This will be India’s first series in the new World Test Championship cycle.

Rohit has so far featured in seven Test matches in England, scoring 524 runs at an average of 40.30, including one century.

He also has had an exciting white-ball record in England, having smashed a record five centuries in the 2019 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah’s name was considered for the hot seat, but the selectors didn’t want to risk him on a long tour given his recent tryst with back injuries. The fast bowler led with distinction in Australia, but the consensus is that his time will come and, for now, it’s better to go with Rohit’s instinctive captaincy.

With two ICC trophies under his belt — the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy — Rohit’s captaincy stakes are on the rise. England’s Bazballers are believed to be in a confused state of mind and Rohit’s strategic manoeuvrings could deal them a further blow.

The team is scheduled to play an intra-squad match with India A at Beckenham, a cricket ground under the jurisdiction of Kent County Cricket Club, in the lead-up to the first Test, which begins in Leeds on June 20.

The players are expected to be in England in the first week of June. Some, however, might travel earlier, after completing their IPL commitments.