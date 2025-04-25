Fitness key for India in upcoming five-Test series against England, says Isa Guha

"Oh... Didn't know you're so popular up there." Taking a short break from the Punjab Kings' training at the Eden on Thursday, a smiling Glenn Maxwell, on his way to the dressing room, told Isa Guha.

The former England Women pacer, currently a well-known commentator, was at the Club House lower-tier with her father Barun, interacting with mediapersons then. In the city on vacation, Isa, gradually getting conversant with Bengali, spoke on several topics.

One of those was, of course, the upcoming India-England five-Test series beginning on June 20. "I guess it depends on the fitness of a lot of the players... If you have a fully fit India team, they will compete hard," she stated.

"Under (head coach) Gautam Gambhir, when he came in, there was a series here (against Bangladesh), and they were trying to be a bit more attacking. They tried to do that in Australia too, but it's not easy against an Australian bowling attack in Australian conditions.

"Nonetheless, experience counts in English conditions, and I think it's an opportunity for India to showcase their depth and quality. And no better place to do so than in England."

No wonder India's fortunes in England will rely hugely on how pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah fares. "Yeah, India have to manage him properly. And that will probably depend on how the first two or three Tests go," Isa acknowledged.

"But other bowlers too need to step up to take the pressure off Bumrah, who's an impact player, and I'm sure he'll find a way even with injury to be able to impact games."