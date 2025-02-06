MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
No let-up in intensity for Buttler as England eyes India's aggressive brand of cricket

'So, we'll be desperate to try and find ways of taking wickets,' captain Jos Buttler said in Nagpur on Wednesday, ahead of the first ODI

Our Bureau Published 06.02.25, 07:15 AM
Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler File picture

England are looking to follow India's aggressive brand of cricket which fetched them good results in the ODI World Cup in 2023.

"We want to find ways to put pressure on the opposition with the bat. You've got to take wickets I think, and it's crucial you see how, if you let guys bat for a period of time, they can go on to hurt you.

"So, we'll be desperate to try and find ways of taking wickets," captain Jos Buttler said in Nagpur on Wednesday, ahead of the first ODI.

"It's always about execution, really. Whether you want to be aggressive, you want to be conservative, you want to be measured, you've still got to go out there and execute it and play it well," he added.

"If I look back at that World Cup (2023), the two teams in the final were playing a really positive and aggressive round of cricket, you think of the way Travis Head took that final on with the bats, so you see it can be successful."

