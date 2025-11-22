No. 3, the No. 1 issue for India as Guwahati hosts its maiden Test

In the current Indian team, no player, barring Mohammed Siraj, has any experience of playing red-ball cricket in Guwahati, set to be India’s 30th Test venue on Saturday.

The India pacer had played a Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati against Himachal Pradesh in 2016. The latest Test venue has already stirred a debate over whether it is wise to play such important matches away from the traditional venues because of unknown conditions.

But the Birsapara Stadium promises a good surface where the Test could last the entire duration. But can Rishabh Pant’s India square the series against the world Test champions?

Shubman Gill was ruled out of the Test much before the team arrived for an optional practice session on Friday morning. The regular captain is in Mumbai for an assessment of his neck spasms ahead of the ODI series.

But who will replace Gill in the playing XI? More importantly, will Washington Sundar continue at No. 3, or will we see new incumbents for the No. 3 and 4 positions?

On the eve of the Test, Sai Sudharsan was seen visualising his batting at the main square. Picking Sai would add a seventh left-handed batter to India's line-up. South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer would welcome such a move. Or, will the think-tank go with Devdutt Padikkal? But he, too, is a left-hander.

There is talk that Sai may be reinstated at No. 3 with Dhruv Jurel promoted to No. 4 and Washington dropping down the order. There is also a possibility that Nitish Reddy may replace Axar Patel with India going with three specialist spinners.

Ajinkya Rahane has called on the team management to stop the constant chopping and changing at No. 3 and commit to a long-term option.

“I’ll take a name. Sai Sudharsan. He did well, I guess,” Rahane said on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel. “When you bat at No. 3, it requires a different skill. Washy is a great player, an amazing talent. But going to bat at No. 3 is very confusing for him. Washy, I believe, is a bowling all-rounder.”

“If he has to bat at No. 3, then he has to prepare differently. Whether it is Washy or Sai, giving security is of utmost importance,” Rahane said.

While India will be without Gill, South Africa too will miss Kagiso Rabada, who is yet to recover from his rib injury.

There was enough hint from Temba Bavuma that Lungi Ngidi, who has joined the team as a reinforcement, could feature in the second Test.

“Is there a temptation to play him? Yeah, definitely. If there is a bit of assistance with the new ball, especially with the early morning spots, he definitely comes into play,” the South Africa captain said.

Winning the toss will be crucial in the circumstances and Pant’s luck with the coin could come into play.

Despite all their success in ODIs and T20Is in recent times, India’s status in Tests is under the pump and only a victory will be able to restore some pride. Another loss could have huge repercussions.