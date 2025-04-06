MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 06 April 2025

Mumbai Indians get major boost as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah join squad ahead of IPL match against RCB

It remains to be ascertained if the Indian bowling spearhead has got the NCA fitness clearance to bowl in the tournament

PTI Published 06.04.25, 01:12 PM
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah PTI

Mumbai Indians got a major boost on Sunday when their ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad ahead of their Indian Premier League contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

It remains to be ascertained if the Indian bowling spearhead has got the NCA fitness clearance to bowl in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians announced the development on social media on Sunday saying, “Once a cub now a lion, the lion is back to be the king of the jungle again.” Bumrah has been sidelined since the start of January when he suffered a back-related trouble during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

Also Read

He was eventually ruled out of the limited-overs home series against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Trump's tariff blitz, FPIs pull out Rs 10,355 crore from India's equity markets

The outflow occurred after a net investment of Rs 30,927 crore in the six trading sessions from March 21 to March 28
Elon Musk
Quote left Quote right

There will be zero-tariff zone in future with free trade zone between Europe and North America

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT