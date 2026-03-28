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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

MS Dhoni set to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026 with calf injury, Chennai Super Kings confirm

Dhoni, 44, has continued to play in the IPL since retiring from international cricket in 2020

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 28.03.26, 11:39 AM
M.S. Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni PTI

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2026 season without MS Dhoni, who is set to miss the first two weeks due to a calf injury.

"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," the franchise said on Saturday.

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Dhoni, 44, has continued to play in the IPL since retiring from international cricket in 2020. His fitness has been under watch in recent years, with the former India captain dealing with knee issues and undergoing surgery in 2023.

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Last season, he played all 14 matches, mostly batting lower down the order. His role was limited to finishing the innings in the final overs.

Though Ruturaj Gaikwad is the designated captain, Dhoni remains central to how Chennai Super Kings function on and off the field. He has been with the franchise since 2008, except for the two seasons they were suspended.

CSK open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. His absence in the opening matches puts the focus on how CSK manage without him in key moments, especially at the back end of the innings.

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