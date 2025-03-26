Mohammad Shami's kin top beneficiaries under MNREGA scheme in UP: Report

Bowler with BCCI's central contract, but sister, brother-in-law listed as MGNREGA beneficiaries? Reports suggest so.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami's sister and her husband have reportedly been receiving wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, according to a report by ABP News.

Documents accessed by ABP News reveal that Shami’s sister, Shabina, has been registered as a worker under the MGNREGA scheme and has been receiving payments consistently from 2021 to 2024.

The report, however, did not include any reactions from Shami or his family members.

Shami, who recently made a successful comeback to international cricket, played a key role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory in Dubai.

The right-arm pacer bagged nine wickets in five matches at an average of 25.89, helping India secure the prestigious title.

Following the win, Shami's mother and sister joined the Indian team on the ground to celebrate the momentous occasion.

A touching scene unfolded when former Indian captain Virat Kohli approached Shami’s mother, showing his respect by touching her feet. Kohli also posed for pictures with Shami and his family.

The 34-year-old pacer had been sidelined for over a year due to an ankle injury sustained after the India vs Australia final in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

He made his return to the national team during the India vs England T20I series earlier this year in January.