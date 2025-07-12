Ajinkya Rahane still dreaming in whites as domestic season beckons

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is no longer in the selectors' scheme of things but the 37-year-old will once again head into another domestic season, starting next month, with hopes of donning the national whites one more time.

Rahane, who has scored 5077 runs in 85 Tests with 12 hundreds, last played for India during the tour of West Indies in 2023, but since then, the selection committee under Ajit Agarkar preferred to look ahead, ignoring him and another stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara.

"It's good to be here. I still want to play Test cricket. I am really passionate about playing Test cricket and at this moment, I am enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days and I carried my training clothes so that I can keep myself fit. Our domestic season is starting so the preparation has just begun," Rahane told Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports Cricket.

In domestic cricket, Rahane is expected to once again lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy.

