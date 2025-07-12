KL Rahul hits Lord’s ton, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy steady India to 316/5 at tea on Day 3

Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy propped up India after KL Rahul's fluent hundred as the visitors reached 316 for five at tea on day three of the third Test against England here on Saturday.

Jadeja and Reddy were batting on 40 and 25 respectively, as India trailed England by 71 runs.

The two have so far added 62 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket.

Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 100 off 177 balls, becoming only the second India batter to score more than one hundred at the hallowed venue after Dilip Vengsarkar.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant contributed 74 off 112 balls before getting run out by Ben Stokes while going for an unnecessary single, ending a fourth-wicket partnership of 141 runs with Rahul at the stroke of lunch.

India resumed the day on 145 for three.

Brief scores: England 1st innings: 387 all out India 1st innings: 316 for 5 in 91 overs (KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 74; Jofra Archer 1/45).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.