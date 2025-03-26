MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
We want to consolidate before we take a call: BCCI has no immediate plans to increase teams in WPL

Women's Premier League has not yet been played in home and away format, like it is the case with the Indian Premier League

PTI Published 26.03.25, 12:46 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The Women's Premier League has "grown phenomenally" in the last three years but there are no immediate plans to increase the number of teams from the existing five, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, who is also a part of the WPL committee, has said.

The WPL committee headed by BCCI president Roger Binny. The Board had plans to increase the number of teams after three seasons but it now wants to consolidate.

"To further strengthen this tournament for the time being, we want to consolidate before we take a call on further addition of any team. There are no immediate plans (to add teams)," Dhumal told PTI.

Having said that, Dhumal is pleased with the growth of the tournament.

"So, within three editions, WPL has grown phenomenally in terms of traction, for in-stadium attendance. All the broadcast numbers are very, very encouraging. And it has given new impetus to women's cricket worldwide.

"So, we are hoping this continues to grow. And this augurs very well for not only the tournament, but women's cricket in general," he added.

WPL has not yet been played in home and away format, like it is the case with the Indian Premier League. The BCCI combined smaller centres like Baroda and Lucknow with Mumbai and Bengaluru to host the latest edition that ended on March 15.

Mumbai Indians won their second title in three years beating Delhi Capitals in the final in Mumbai.

The BCCI had mopped up Rs 4670 crore from the sale of five teams representing Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, UP and Gujarat.

The media rights were sold for Rs 951 crore, making it the second biggest women's league in the world before a ball being bowled.

The crowd turnout for majority of the games was decent this season. Though the main goal of the league is to promote the women's game in India and unearth more talent. The competition has a lot of scope to improve on that front.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

