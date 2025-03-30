MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 30 March 2025

Mitchell Starc’s fiery five dismantles SRH as DC cruise to second straight victory

Opting to bat, SRH stumbled to 163 in 18.4 overs despite unheralded Aniket Verma’s brilliant 74 off 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s 32 off 19

PTI Published 30.03.25, 06:58 PM
Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc after the end of the first innings during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc after the end of the first innings during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh PTI

Mitchell Starc’s five-wicket haul powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking their second successive IPL victory here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, SRH stumbled to 163 in 18.4 overs despite unheralded Aniket Verma’s brilliant 74 off 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s 32 off 19. Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aussie left-arm quick cleaned up the tail, taking two wickets in three balls in the 19th over.

In reply, the Axar Patel-led DC chased down the target in just 16 overs, thanks to a blistering start by Faf du Plessis (50 off 27) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32).

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 163 in 18.4 overs (Aniket Verma 74, Heinrich Klaasen 32; Mitchell Starc 5/35, Kuldeep Yadav 3/22) lost to Delhi Capitals 166/3; 16 overs (Faf du Plessis 50, Jake Fraser-McGurk 38; Zeeshan Ansari 3/42) by seven wickets.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IPL 2025
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Ghibli madness takes over, ChatGPT crashes after Sam Altman's 'please chill' plea

However, the Sam Altman-led OpenAI has issued a statement saying all impacted services have been "fully recovered"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a state-level cooperative conference, in Patna, Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I committed the mistake twice. Will never again ditch the BJP. Bihar will resonate far and wide

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT