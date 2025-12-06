Mitchell Starc’s 77 with the bat and two crucial 2nd-innings strikes push England towards defeat

Mitchell Starc delivered a commanding all-round display at the Gabba, strengthening Australia’s grip on the Ashes pink-ball Test with a decisive contribution in both departments.

The left-arm pacer, already the leading wicket-taker of the series, stepped up with the bat on Saturday to top-score for Australia and push the hosts to a dominant position.

Coming in during a crucial phase, Starc struck 77 off 141 balls to help Australia reach a formidable first-innings total of 511.

His knock, his highest in Test cricket since 2016, ensured Australia secured a lead of 177 runs.

Earlier in the match, England had been dismissed for 334 despite Joe Root’s century, with Starc taking six wickets to derail the visitors.

Australia’s innings featured a rare collective achievement. For only the third time in nearly 150 years of Test cricket, all eleven batters reached double figures.

Starc was among five players to register half-centuries, joining Jake Weatherald who made 72, Marnus Labuschagne who scored 65, stand-in captain Steve Smith who contributed 61 and wicketkeeper Alex Carey who added 63.

Starc’s performance carried historic significance. He became the third cricketer to combine a five-wicket haul with a fifty in a pink-ball Test, following Sri Lanka’s Dilruvan Perera and West Indies’ Jason Holder.

His 77 is also the highest score recorded by any batter after taking a five-wicket haul in a day-night Test. He set a world record by becoming the oldest player to achieve this double.

Australia maintained traditional Test-match discipline through Day 3, batting through nearly two sessions in natural light to wear England down before the evening period.

The lower order added 133 crucial runs for the final four wickets after the hosts resumed at 378 for 6.

With the ball, the 35-year-old pacer struck twice in England’s second innings, removing Joe Root and Jamie Smith.

At the time of publishing this report, England were struggling at 132 for 6 in their second innings, trailing by 45 runs.

The match also witnessed Starc reaching a major career milestone on Thursday. The Australian fast bowler surpassed Wasim Akram to become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Test history.

He achieved the feat during the second session on Day 1, removing Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

With two wickets in the first session and one more in the next, Starc rose to the top of the list with 420 wickets in 102 Tests. Akram’s tally stands at 414 from 104 matches.

"Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career," Akram wrote on X on Friday.