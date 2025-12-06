Shubman Gill cleared by BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, set to make T20I return against South Africa

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been cleared to play the opening T20I against South Africa, with the Sports Science team at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence confirming he has completed rehabilitation following a neck injury during the Kolkata Test.

Gill had been named in the squad subject to fitness and was required to complete all rehabilitation and skill-training protocols before Return To Play (RTP).

That process concluded with a formal communication from the CoE to the team management’s Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) unit.

“Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game,” the CoE conveyed to the SSM team, which includes physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and sports doctor Dr Charles.

Gill had sustained a whiplash injury on the second day of the Kolkata Test, forcing him into a brief hospital stay where he received an injection. He subsequently missed the ongoing ODI series.

His participation in the T20Is was uncertain for several days, but those concerns eased as he progressed through batting and fielding drills during match-simulation sessions at the CoE.

With his fitness validated, Gill will now rejoin the T20I group. The players committed only to the shorter format are scheduled to assemble in Cuttack on Saturday, with their first training session planned for Sunday.