‘If RCB reach IPL final, mark my words…’: Spotlight on top claim by AB de Villiers

What if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru make the IPL final this year? There will be two sure shot developments.

The die-hard fans will paint the city red and gold. And Mr 360, AB de Villiers, will be at the summit showdown arena.

On an Instagram live, ABD revealed he will be at the finals. “Mark my words, if RCB makes it to the final, I will be there at the stadium with the boys. Nothing will give me more pleasure than to lift that trophy with Virat Kohli. I've tried that for many many years.”

ABD, who spent 11 years with the franchise alongside Virat Kohli, also said he wants to see RCB lift the trophy this year, regardless of where the final is played.

Speaking on Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, ABD said, “It is really sad that Virat has retired from Tests, we all know it was his favourite format but like he said he’s given it his all and I can relate to his situation completely.”

Kohli, who quit the Test arena on May 12, is still 18 hundreds away from equalling the incredible Sachin Tendulkar milestone and now has just one format to play, may be for a maximum of two years.

In an age when the relevance of the 50-over format is a continuous debate, hitting 19 hundreds in ODIs is a humongous task.

There is a possibility of Kohli featuring in the ODI World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

Before that, India is scheduled to play only 27 ODIs which includes a three-match series against Bangladesh in August-September.