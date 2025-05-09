Mahendra Singh Dhoni not ready to decide on Indian Premier League future yet

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hasn’t yet decided if IPL 2025 will be his last.

“I only play two months in a year and now after this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another six to eight months just to see if my body will be able to take this kind of pressure and everything,” Dhoni, who will turn 44 in July,said after Chennai Super Ki­ngs won against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So nothing for me to decide as of now, but I feel the love and affection wherever I’ve been.”

With their hopes of making the playoffs over, Dhoni said they were experimenting in real-time match scenarios to test the skills and temperament of youngsters.

“The thing is these are the players who are part of us right now... so we have got an opportunity to test them,” Dhoni said. “You may see them in the nets, you may see them in the practice game, but nothing like a real match, you know, so we are out ofthe tournament.

“It’s not the technical aspect...What we want to see is the approach and the mental toughness because that’s what really counts.”