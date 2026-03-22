Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 preview: Rishabh Pant key as team eyes turnaround

Best finish: Lost in the Eliminator in 2022 & 2023

Last Year: Seventh

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Since losing the Eliminator in 2023, the Lucknow Super Giants have had a tough time in the IPL. Somewhat rudderless and lacking the zing that champion IPL sides possess, they finished seventh last year. Rishabh Pant, the skipper, faces challenges on multiple fronts. Pant, when on song, packs quite a punch. Is this the Pant year?

Strengths

The presence of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh in their batting line-up continues to be the biggest strength of the Lucknow franchise. Marsh, following Australia’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, could be hungrier for success, which should work in driving him to produce his A-game. If Marsh gets going, the Super Giants may not have to worry much about the Powerplay.

If fitness doesn’t go on to trouble Marsh again, he will likely be having Markram as his opening partner. Markram led the Proteas’ batting group in the recent T20 World Cup and it has certainly helped him grow in stature as a player. Over the last 10 months, he has come across as a much-improved batter and an even more aggressive strokemaker, relying primarily on proper cricketing shots rather than the fancy, cheeky ones.

Even as a part-time off-spinner, Markram has that ability to chip in with a wicket in a critical phase. Being South Africa’s T20 captain, he will also be an ideal ‘consultant’ for captain Rishabh Pant and play an important part in the team’s leadership group.

To speak of Pooran, his power-hitting continues to be an asset for the Super Giants. No longer playing international cricket, the Super Giants can certainly expect the left-hander to give his all to ensure they can go past the league stage of this IPL.

Critics may keep on questioning Mohammed Shami’s pace, but the senior pacer is still not a spent force. Even if his pace has reduced considerably, the consistency with which Shami has taken wickets for Bengal in the domestic tournaments this season underlines his quality as a bowler. Fitness, too, should not be a problem for Shami as he featured in almost all the Ranji Trophy games for Bengal, bowling a lot of overs.

Also, Shami could play a mentor and guide for the Super Giants’ younger quicks like Akash Singh, Avesh Khan and the speedy Mayank Yadav, who’s fit and is likely to have a longer season this time.

Weaknesses

Fast bowling-wise, the Super Giants may still have certain options. But when it comes to spin, they certainly have reasons to worry. There is no specialist off-spinner in their squad and their No.1 spinner, Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, is yet to clear the fitness test for participation in this IPL.

So, there’s no certainty over when the experienced Sri Lankan spinner could be available.

Leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi did a decent job in his debut IPL last year with 14 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of just over eight. But he made the headlines more due to his “notebook” wicket celebration, which also resulted in him being fined and slapped with demerit points as well as a one-match suspension.

The tendency to stutter and fumble during critical junctures has also been a concern for the Lucknow franchise, which hurt them badly in the last two editions.

X-factor

Leaner and fitter. That’s what skipper Pant has focused on becoming so that he’s back to being in the highest echelons of success. In his first year as Super Giants captain, the going didn’t go too well for Pant, though he finished their campaign with a hundred.

The keeper-batter had a tremendously successful Test tour of England thereafter with the bat, but had an equally disappointing home Test series against South Africa and an injury leading into the New Zealand ODIs brought back the difficult times for Pant.

It’s exceedingly difficult for Pant to break into India’s white-ball teams with the ascendancy of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and, of course, the presence of KL Rahul. So this IPL assumes immense importance for Pant to prove his worth and chart a comeback route.

However, given his overall ability with the bat and as a stroke-player, Pant is always in with a chance and can never be ignored even if he’s going through a bad time. That’s his USP and that’s what makes him an X-factor.

The Squad

Prominent names: Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Josh Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar

Other names: Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Naman Tiwari, Mohsin Khan