Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer asks Rishabh Pant to just smile and deliver

A “lighter” Rishabh Pant is more effective. That’s the thinking of Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer. But by that, Langer doesn’t mean to say that he wants his skipper to lose weight; by “lighter” he means a smiling Pant, who can go about his job without the burden of pressure.

“If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He (had) joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural,” Langer told JioHotstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh (now). He knows the players now and we have got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world,” the former Australia cricketer added.

Besides Pant, Langer said senior pacer Mohammed Shami will be playing a crucial role within the team, guiding the younger bowlers in the right direction.

“During the team lunch, Mohammed Shami was speaking and all the boys were hanging on his every word, their eyes never left him,” Langer said.

“He’s incredibly experienced (and) a true warrior. We often discuss big brother-

little brother or master-apprentice dynamics in coaching, and that’s exactly what we have here.”

“If our batting can keep firing and our bowling can keep developing, then we’ve got a very good team.”