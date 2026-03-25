MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer asks Rishabh Pant to just smile and deliver

“If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He (had) joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural,” Langer told JioHotstar

Our Bureau Published 25.03.26, 09:25 AM
Captain Rishabh Pant is all smiles at practice. Picture courtesy LSG

Captain Rishabh Pant is all smiles at practice. Picture courtesy LSG

A “lighter” Rishabh Pant is more effective. That’s the thinking of Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer. But by that, Langer doesn’t mean to say that he wants his skipper to lose weight; by “lighter” he means a smiling Pant, who can go about his job without the burden of pressure.

“If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He (had) joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural,” Langer told JioHotstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh (now). He knows the players now and we have got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world,” the former Australia cricketer added.

Besides Pant, Langer said senior pacer Mohammed Shami will be playing a crucial role within the team, guiding the younger bowlers in the right direction.

“During the team lunch, Mohammed Shami was speaking and all the boys were hanging on his every word, their eyes never left him,” Langer said.

“He’s incredibly experienced (and) a true warrior. We often discuss big brother-
little brother or master-apprentice dynamics in coaching, and that’s exactly what we have here.”

“If our batting can keep firing and our bowling can keep developing, then we’ve got a very good team.”

RELATED TOPICS

IPL 2026 Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants Justin Langer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says Iran agrees to no nukes, offers oil and gas related Hormuz ‘prize’

The US President asserted that the war against Iran has been won
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Non-hostile vessels may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT