Like father, like son: Rahul and Anvay Dravid share the crease in club match

PTI Published 22.02.25, 05:49 PM
Anvay and Rahul Dravid

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday padded up with his son Anvay to play for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a Third Division (Group I) match for the Nassur Memorial Shield.

Dravid senior, who came to bat at No 6, made 10 off eight balls with a boundary but Anvay scored 58 off 60 balls with eight fours as Vijaya amassed 345 for seven against Young Lions Club.

Swapnil was the top run-getter for the club with a 50-ball 107 with 12 fours and four sixes.

Anvay is a wicketkeeper-batter, while Samit, the elder son of Dravid, is a pace-bowling all-rounder.

AG Aditya took four wickets (4/60) for the Young Lions.

Dravid, who was in Guwahati for the Rajasthan Royals’ pre-season camp, returned to the city a couple of days ago.

There are several instances of father-son duo playing in the same match at various levels such as WG Grace-Grace Jr, Lala-Surinder Amarnath, Dennis-Adam Lillee, Denis-Heath Streak, Shivnarine-Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Ian-Liam Botham among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

