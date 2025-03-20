KKR success mantra for defending title in IPL 2025: Passion, team spirit and bonhomie

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the only sides so far to have won back-to-back IPL crowns. The Kolkata Knight Riders are keen to join that club by defending their title this year.

Besides their ‘korbo lorbo jeetbo’ mentality, there is the “champion” mindset of mentor Dwayne Bravo, who is in his maiden season with the group. The Knights believe the team spirit and bonhomie will go a long way in guiding the current unit to win the trophy for the fourth time.

“The key to success is having a passion for the game. There are several players in the current team who know how to win the trophy, though defending the title is a different task.

“But the players are talented enough, and I would want them to express themselves and be fearless. Maybe we will become the first team (after CSK and MI) to defend the title. I’m confident we can,” Bravo, also a former CSK star, said at the Knights Unplugged 2.0 here on Wednesday.

“I’ll be looking to add the champion mentality in the group. I believe in winning and my records speak for themselves. I would want to empower the players so that they become champions in their own way,” the former West Indies all-rounder and ex-captain emphasised, before enthralling the fans with his ‘Champion’ song and dance.

While CSK won the IPL title consecutively in 2010 and 2011, Mumbai Indians repeated the feat in 2019 and 2020. The Knights lifted the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2024.

Despite their core unit being more or less similar to last year’s, the coaching staff has changed with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bowling coach Bharat Arun the only ones continuing. But that has by no means affected the Knights’ dressing room.

“Everyone is on the same page,” captain Ajinkya Rahane said. “Also, we have a very good team this year and the focus is on keeping it simple.”

“In our dressing room, the atmosphere and environment reflects how we are going to play this season. Not just that, but how we also enjoy our game and how confident we are about our game and winning this time,” Rahane’s deputy Venkatesh Iyer added.

Iyer also acknowledged the faith shown in him. “It’s an honour to be considered a key player. KKR gave me my big break (in 2021), and now it’s time to give back,” he said.

Importantly, everyone “has a smile on the face” in the Knights’ dressing room, head coach Pandit pointed out. “It’s a different kind of energy in the dressing room where everyone is smiling.”

Pandit also stressed the support of the franchise management in terms of giving freedom to both players and the coaching staff. “From what I have seen during my stay here in KKR, players have been respected and they have been given the freedom to make their own decisions. Same is the case with us coaches,” he said.

Pandit was also effusive in his praise for the work ethics of Bravo, who’s one of his new colleagues along with assistant coach Ottis Gibson.

“DJ adds a lot of value with his knowledge. He’s a (T20) legend and a winner of many trophies. I believe I too will learn quite a few things from him,” Pandit said.

A happy and well-knit Knights’ family is waiting to translate the good vibes into efficient on-field performances. For the moment, the focus is on clearing the Royals Challengers Bengaluru test on Saturday at the Eden.

The Knights would only hope inclement weather doesn’t go on to affect the IPL 2025 opener. There’s rain forecast on Saturday, something both players and fans would hope stays away.