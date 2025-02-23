Champions Trophy: Chasemaster Kohli returns with 51st ODI ton as India humble Pakistan in Dubai

Virat Kohli scored his 51st ODI century as India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Champions Trophy group-stage encounter in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing 242, India reached the target comfortably, with Kohli sealing his hundred and the win with a boundary.

India completed the chase in 42.3 overs thanks to Virat Kohli (100 not out off 111), Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67).

This marked India’s second victory in as many games, while Pakistan suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Kohli also became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs during the innings. Pakistan, who are both the hosts and defending champions, now face a tough path to the semi-finals, needing favourable results to stay in contention.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 241 after opting to bat first. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62, while Khushdil Shah’s late 38 helped push the total close to 250. However, India’s bowlers kept the pressure on, taking wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (20 off 15) too played a few audacious strokes before falling to a beauty from Shaheen Afridi.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer with the ball, picking up 3 for 41. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya also played crucial roles, with Axar dismissing Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Hardik removing Shakeel.

Ravindra Jadeja chipped in by dismissing Tayyab Tahir, while Kuldeep struck twice in two deliveries, removing Salman Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi before wrapping up the innings by dismissing Naseem Shah.

With two wins in as many games, India, who will next face New Zealand, are all but through to the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination after losing their first two group games.