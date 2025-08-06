Shubman Gill, Wiaan Mulder and Ben Stokes nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month

India Test captain Shubman Gill has been named among the three nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July.

The 25-year-old, leading India for the first time in a Test series, ended the month with 754 runs from five matches against England, averaging 75.40, the highest tally by an Indian captain in a five-Test series, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s 732 runs during the 1971 West Indies tour.

Across three Tests in July, Gill scored 567 runs at an average of 94.50. At Edgbaston, he made 269 and 161 in the two innings, a combined 430, the second-highest match aggregate by a batter in Test history, behind Graham Gooch’s 456 against India in 1990.

Gill batted at No. 4 throughout the series and was central to India’s 2-2 draw in England. He scored a match-saving 103 in the second innings at Old Trafford in the fourth Test and finished the series with another fighting half-century at The Oval, which India won by six runs.

The ICC said: “His consistency at No.4, carrying on the baton from all-time great Virat Kohli, provided stability and flair in equal measure, and combined with his extraordinary captaincy in his debut series.”

Gill's performances were marked by long stays at the crease during difficult spells, with his shot selection and temperament earning widespread appreciation. “His ability to score big under pressure, especially when wickets were tumbling around him, played a vital role in India's ability to mount comebacks throughout the hard-fought series,” the ICC said.

Joining him on the list of nominees is South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder. Captaining the side for the first time in a two-Test series against Zimbabwe, Mulder scored 531 runs at an average of 265.50.

In the second Test at Bulawayo, he scored an unbeaten 367, now the highest individual score in South African Test history. He also took seven wickets across the two matches, including four in the first Test.

Mulder's performance with both bat and ball saw him dominate the series. His 147 in the second innings of the first Test helped set up a win, while his triple-century in the second ensured the series sweep.

“His ability to impact the game in both disciplines made him the standout Player of the Series,” the ICC said.

England captain Ben Stokes rounds off the nominations. In the three Tests played in July against India, Stokes scored 251 runs at 50.20 and took 12 wickets at 26.33.

He was named Player of the Match in consecutive games, at Lord’s, where he delivered with both bat and ball, and at Old Trafford, where he took 5 for 72 and made 141. Stokes' 141 in Manchester helped England post 669 in the first innings.

“His leadership proved crucial in maintaining England’s intensity and belief in a closely contested series,” said the ICC. “With ball in hand, he bowled long spells, often breaking key partnerships and turning the tide in England’s favour.”

The winner will be decided through a combination of fan votes and input from the ICC's independent voting academy comprising former players, journalists and broadcasters.