Test cricket wins over Gen Z after thrilling India-England series ends 2-2

A riveting series that saved its best for the final hour has sparked fresh interest in Test cricket among a generation obsessed with the slam-bang thrill of the Indian Premier League.

The rubber, shared 2-2 by England and India, has left a lasting impression on young, impressionable minds in cricket camps across the city. For many kids aged 10 to 15, this was perhaps the first time they experienced the unparalleled drama and beauty that only Test cricket can offer — a symphony of supreme skill, character, stamina, and strength.

“The young trainees cannot stop gushing about the series. A Shubman Gill

century when India were staring down the barrel, Mohammed Siraj’s swing with a 75-over-old ball, and Chris Woakes coming out to bat with his arm in a sling — these are lasting images that only Tests can create,” said Sambaran Banerjee, former Bengal captain and coach, and a former India selector. He runs a popular cricket academy on Southern Avenue.

Shreejit Shil, 14, a right- handed wicketkeeper-batsman who idolises MS Dhoni and supports CSK, was one of Banerjee’s trainees deeply moved by the series. “I’ve never seen Test cricket like this,” he said. “Rishabh Pant came out to bat with a fractured toe — unreal. If that was hard to beat, Woakes batted with a fractured shoulder. The applause they got was magical.”

Shil, part of Bengal’s Under-13 squad, would return from school at 2.30pm and settle in front of the screen by 3.30pm. Even during study hours, he kept checking the score.

At a camp in Nagerbazar, 14-year-old leg-spinner Sanmay Bose couldn’t stop talking about Gill’s marathon 269 in the second Test at Birmingham.

“A T20 game ends in 240 balls. Gill faced almost 400. It was unbelievable,” said Bose, a die-hard RCB fan thanks to Virat Kohli.

Coach Abdul Monayem, who mentors Bose, said the series created new

cricketing icons who have made an impact on the youngest generation.

“Until now, most junior trainees had only seen quickfire knocks or short spells from bowlers in T20s. This series showed them players who performed over hours — even days. The heroics of Gill, Siraj, and Stokes have made them icons,” Monayem said.

Veteran Bengal batter Anustup Majumdar said the series took him back to his youth. “Back then, we didn’t have T20s. The ODI World Cup was huge, but we waited for Test matches in England or Australia. This series brought back memories. There’s nothing like Test cricket.”

At St James’ School, the lion-hearted Siraj became an instant idol.

“Our fast bowlers get drained after a 45-over match. They saw Siraj charge in, bowl 90mph yorkers on the final day, and bring out Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature celebration after knocking over Gus Atkinson. Many said they had goosebumps,” said Nabarun Chattaraj, the school’s cricket coach and PE teacher.

Bibhas Das, who trains over 50 kids at a camp in Tala Park, said: “Some kids thought Tests lacked adrenaline. Not anymore,” he said, smiling.