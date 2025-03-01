MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ranji trophy final: Karun Nair smashes another century, puts Vidarbha in strong position against Kerala

Chasing their third Ranji title, Vidarbha reached 189/3 at tea on the penultimate day, extending their overall lead to 226

PTI Published 01.03.25, 03:15 PM
Vidarbha's Karun Nair celebrates his half century during the 4th day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Kerala and Vidarbha, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Karun Nair continued with his red-hot form of the season by smashing his fourth century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy as Vidarbha tightened their grip over Kerala in the final here on Saturday.

Chasing their third Ranji title, Vidarbha reached 189/3 at tea on the penultimate day, extending their overall lead to 226.

Nair remained unbeaten on 100 (187 balls), forging a crucial 182-run third-wicket stand with Danish Malewar, who displayed grit with a 73 off 161 balls (5x4).

The duo rescued Vidarbha after they were reduced to 7/2 in the third over of the morning.

Earlier in the day, Vidarbha’s second innings began on a shaky note, losing both openers inside 2.2 overs.

First-time finalists Kerala were bowled out for 342 on day three, conceding a 37-run first-innings lead.

Brief scores: Vidarbha: 379 and 189/3 in 61 overs (Karun Nair 100 batting, Danish Malewar 73; MD Nidheesh 1/37, Jalaj Saxena 1/63, Akshay Chandran 1/7).

Kerala: 342. PTI TAP AT AT

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

