Jadeja says he leaves ego in hotel room, puts team need first every game

Ravindra Jadeja said he has no issues with not completing his full quota of overs this IPL season, stressing that team requirements come before personal roles.

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder made the remark after playing a key role in his side’s 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Wednesday.

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Jadeja scored 43 off 29 balls and returned figures of 1 for 29 from four overs as Rajasthan posted 159 and defended it comfortably.

Also Read Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs as Jadeja, Archer shine

"When I come to the ground, I leave my personal ego in the hotel room. I just think about contributing in whatever way the team wants from me. When it comes to batting, I wanted to take it deep in this game, because if I had gotten out in the 17th or 18th over playing a wrong shot, we wouldn't have reached 159 and might have fallen 20-25 runs short," Jadeja told JioHotstar.

Rajasthan lost wickets at regular intervals on a surface that offered bounce and seam movement. Jadeja held the innings together and added crucial runs in the final overs.

"Chasing a smaller target might then have been easier for LSG. In T20 cricket, every surface, condition, and match situation is different, so you have to adapt accordingly. If, on a given day, the team feels that I have a negative match-up against a particular batter, I understand that. It might work, or it might not; that's part of the game," he said.

Explaining his approach with the bat, Jadeja said the conditions made strokeplay difficult. "When I was batting, it wasn't that easy. LSG have quality fast bowlers, who were bowling with pace and in good areas. It was a red-soil surface, so there was bounce, and they were getting the ball to seam. We kept losing wickets and couldn't build any partnerships. So, Donovan and I spoke about taking the innings deep. But in T20 cricket, you have to keep taking risks here and there to get to a good score. Unfortunately, he got out at the wrong time."

"I was just calculating the overs and was aware that Mayank Yadav might bowl the final over. I just wanted to use his pace, with a short leg-side boundary and mid-off and mid-on both up. Three of the deliveries were short, and he played a bluff by bowling one full, but luckily, I was able to score a boundary off that as well. We got those 20 runs, and as a team, you gain confidence when your bowlers have a few extra runs to play with," he said.

Jadeja also said he varied his pace while bowling after observing the pitch behaviour.

"When I was batting against Digvesh Rathi, a few of his deliveries were stopping in the wicket. So, I thought that if I bowled slow on this surface, I might get some purchase as well. I didn't want to give any pace to either Mitch Marsh or Pooran, because they are big hitters and are known to hit big. So, I bowled slower, but I also wanted to vary my pace, as I didn't want to be predictable," he said.

The loss was Lucknow’s fourth in a row. Captain Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar questioned Pant’s shot selection.

"It just didn't feel right, the shots he attempted at the start of his innings. In his first three balls, he tried to swing across the line each time. As a top-order batter with a lot of international runs and experience, this is something he would be very disappointed with. His body language said it all; he knew he got it wrong. If he applies more clarity to his approach early on, he will get far better returns," Bangar said.