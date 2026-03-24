IPL 2026: Punjab Kings under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer braces up before match

Strengths

The opening combination of Prabhsimran Singh and left-hander Priyansh Arya had played a key role in the Kings’ runners-up finish last year. Both batsmen have gained some maturity over the past one year and what’s also important is Prabhsimran and Priyansh showing consistency in their white-ball appearances for Punjab and Delhi, respectively, in this domestic season. How well the duo set things up in the Powerplay for the rest of the batting group will be crucial for the Kings.

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Shashank Singh’s runs in the middl.e order also carry significance for the Kings, while they can also look to bank a little bit on Musheer Khan — younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan — who’s another promising batter.

All-rounder Marco Jansen’s presence, too, will boost last year’s finalists. The lanky South African seems to have made a considerable amount of improvement in all forms of the game, being a major contributor with both bat and ball. He displayed his big-hitting skills in the T20 World Cup this year. With the ball too, Jansen’s ability to strike early inside the Powerplay will be pivotal for the Kings.

In a nutshell, the left-arm pace duo of Jansen and Arshdeep Singh, bowling in tandem inside the Powerplay, could be a tough nut to crack for the opposition batting groups.

Though senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has lost his place in the Indian team, he is still a reasonably consistent performer in the IPL. Going into this edition, Chahal hasn’t had much game time, with a few Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games back in November being his last major domestic competition. Having said so, he has focused on fitness and quit alcohol, which underlines his resolve to do well.

The squad

Prominent names: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Shashank Singh, Musheer Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson

Other names: Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur

Weaknesses

Not to say that the Kings’ overseas playing group lacks quality, but the names are not too intimidating. Barring Jansen, the other names are yet to come up with any game-changing performance as yet. Yes, Australian batting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is capable of turning things around, but he hasn’t been in the best of form of late.

Besides, experienced New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson will not be available in the first phase of this IPL as he wishes to spend a little more time with his family since the birth of his first child.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has produced decent performances for the Kings in the last two editions. But he’s more adept in restricting the flow of runs. The twice runners-up need another potent wicket-taking spinner to complement Chahal.

X-factor

Even after having a spectacular season with the bat with decisive knocks, which included putting a searing Jasprit Bumrah yorker away for a boundary, skipper Shreyas Iyer, in his first season for the Kings, still couldn’t win the franchise its maiden IPL crown last year.

More surprising was his continued omission from the Indian T20I squad.

In international cricket, Shreyas’ numbers following IPL 2025 weren’t really outstanding as he suffered an injury in the final ODI against Australia in Sydney last October to be ruled out for two months. Returning to competitive cricket in January, the ODI series against a depleted New Zealand didn’t go well for Shreyas as he managed only 60 runs in three matches.

Thereafter, he featured in a T20 World Cup warm-up game against Namibia for India ‘A’ but didn’t get a chance to bat.

Given the situation Shreyas finds himself in, this IPL is of massive significance for the Kings skipper. If he’s successful with the bat, he can cement his place in the ODI squad. And who knows, maybe it will open up the T20I doors for him as well.

COUNTDOWN TO IPL 2026

Best finish: Runners-up in 2014 & 2025

Last year: Runners-up