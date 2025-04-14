IPL 2025: Virat Kohli pauses mid-chase, asks Sanju Samson to check his heart

Not all heart-stopping moments in cricket come from the scoreboard. This was exemplified when Virat Kohli, in the midst of a high-pressure run chase in Jaipur, made a gesture and asked Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat—transforming a figurative expression into a literal act.

The incident unfolded during the 15th over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s run chase on a sizzling Sunday afternoon in Jaipur, where temperatures touched 42°C.

Kohli had just brought up his fifty with a towering six and followed it up with a quick double. But instead of settling back at the crease, he appeared to gesture towards his chest and asked Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat.

The Royals skipper, taken aback, removed his gloves and placed a hand on Kohli’s chest, offering reassurance with a calm nod.

For a batter known for his elite fitness and unmatched intensity, it was a rare moment of vulnerability. Yet what followed was vintage Kohli: ice in the veins, steel in the resolve.

Virat Kohli's fitness regime has long been the gold standard in Indian cricket, with the 36-year-old pushing the boundaries of physical conditioning. His commitment to maintaining peak fitness is a meticulous, holistic approach that combines strength training, agility drills, yoga, and nutrition.

Kohli follows a strict diet plan, often seen shunning indulgences and focusing on plant-based foods to fuel his intense workouts. His dedication to physical fitness is evident in his on-field stamina, which allows him to chase balls, make quick turns, and remain active even during gruelling matches.

But moments like his request for a heartbeat check remind us that even the fittest can be tested — especially in the searing Rajasthan sun.

The incident set social media ablaze, with fans across the globe reacting with a mix of concern and disbelief. Many took to X, expressing their worries for Kohli’s health.

Some were quick to joke about Kohli’s heart being in overdrive due to the pressure of chasing down targets, but most wished the star batsman well, hoping the brief pause would be nothing more than a temporary blip in an otherwise stellar performance.

Unfazed after the brief scare and a strategic time-out, Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls, guiding RCB to a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals with 15 balls to spare.

England’s Phil Salt lit the initial fuse with a rapid 65, but it was Kohli who saw the job through, stitching an 83-run unbroken stand with Devdutt Padikkal (40*) after Salt’s dismissal.

Kohli’s knock marked his 100th T20 half-century, making him only the second batter in cricket’s shortest format to reach the milestone, after Australia’s David Warner.

Across 401 T20 matches, Kohli now stands second on the all-time fifty-makers list, with Babar Azam trailing in third.

He was on the crease for 74 minutes in gruelling conditions, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

RCB’s fourth win in six matches also pushed them up to third on the points table.