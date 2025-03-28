MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs

PTI Published 28.03.25, 11:22 PM
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal celebrates with Jitesh Sharma after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings� Shivam Dube during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, March 28, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 197, CSK ended up at 146 for 8 in 20 overs, their first defeat to RCB at Chepauk since 2008.

Opener Rachin Ravindra top-scored for CSK with 41 while the next best batter was former captain MS Dhoni who remained not out on 30 off 16 balls.

Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) were the main wicket takers for RCB.

Earlier, RCB posted 196 for 7 after being put in to bat at the Chepauk.

Captain Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 off 32 deliveries while openers Phil Salt (32 off 16 balls), Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) and Tim David (22 not out off 8 balls) were the other notable contributors.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers while Matheesha Pathirana (2/36), veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) and pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/28) chipped in with wickets.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 51, Virat Kohli 31, Philip Salt 32, Tim David 22 not out; Noor Ahmad 3/36, Matheesha Pathirana 2/36).

Chennai Super Kings: 146 for 8 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 41, MS Dhoni 30 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/21, Yash Dayal 2/18, Liam Livingstone 2/28).

