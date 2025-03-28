IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 197, CSK ended up at 146 for 8 in 20 overs, their first defeat to RCB at Chepauk since 2008.

Opener Rachin Ravindra top-scored for CSK with 41 while the next best batter was former captain MS Dhoni who remained not out on 30 off 16 balls.

Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) were the main wicket takers for RCB.

Earlier, RCB posted 196 for 7 after being put in to bat at the Chepauk.

Captain Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 off 32 deliveries while openers Phil Salt (32 off 16 balls), Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) and Tim David (22 not out off 8 balls) were the other notable contributors.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers while Matheesha Pathirana (2/36), veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) and pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/28) chipped in with wickets.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 51, Virat Kohli 31, Philip Salt 32, Tim David 22 not out; Noor Ahmad 3/36, Matheesha Pathirana 2/36).

Chennai Super Kings: 146 for 8 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 41, MS Dhoni 30 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/21, Yash Dayal 2/18, Liam Livingstone 2/28).