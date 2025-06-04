IPL 2025: On dream night, King to 'sleep like a baby'; victory destined for Kohli

The IPL 2025 final was destined to be Virat Kohli’s. Perhaps, the cricketing gods too felt that the legend needed an IPL trophy after 18 years of toil.

And when it did happen, at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, he couldn’t hold back his tears amid the celebrations and ecstacy. He also couldn’t forget his former RCB teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Once the last ball was bowled, Kohli sank to his knees, overwhelmed by emotion. As the players got into a celebratory huddle, Kohli was joined by his wife Anushka Sharma.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It’s been 18 long years. I’ve given this team my youth, prime and experience. I’ve tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling,” Kohli said.

“Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it’s an amazing feeling.”

He didn’t forget to thank De Villiers, who was present at the stadium as part of the commentary team.

“What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous... Told him ‘this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us’. He’s been the Player of the Match most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he’s had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the Cup,” Kohli said.

As Jitesh Sharma put it, they won the trophy for Kohli, who wants to put it at the top with his other achievements.

“Well, it’s right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I’ve given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I’ve stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I’ve had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me. And I always dreamt of winning it with them.

“And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I’m going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL.

“I’m someone who wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I’m going to sleep like a baby.” Kohli said.

RCB’s former captain said he gave it his all.

“I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So there is an end date to our career, as you

know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. So I look for ways to improve.

“I can’t play as an impact player, I want to field 20 overs and make an impact in the field. That’s the kind of player I have been. And God’s blessed me with that perspective, with the talent,” he said.

He also didn’t forget to thank the RCB support staff, including head coach Andy Flower and mentor Dinesh Karthik. “And then you find different ways to help the team. This management, this group of players, has been outstanding, to be honest. They’ve gotten the right kind of players, match winners, people who take the game on.

“It would not have been possible without each and everyone in the squad, in the playing XI, the management backing the players, keeping us positive throughout when the going got tough. So it’s everyone’s. I don’t want to stand here and talk about myself,” Kohli said.