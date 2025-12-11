MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 December 2025

‘Our wide-ball specialist’: Arshdeep Singh’s seven extras in an over spark meme fest

The pacer from Punjab was attempting to bowl wider down the crease to match the field set by captain Suryakumar Yadav, but failed

Our Web Desk Published 11.12.25, 09:04 PM
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh Picture from social media

India pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a total of seven wides in an over during the second T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday.

The pacer from Punjab was attempting to bowl wider down the crease to match the field set by captain Suryakumar Yadav, but failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six of those wides sailed past South Africa opener Quinton de Kock’s off stump.

The South African opener was quite happy to collect the bonus runs.

Memes erupted across social media the moment Arshdeep entered his wide spree. Even though Arshdeep is considered one of the funniest characters in the Indian dressing room, this time the jokes wrote themselves faster than he could bowl another wide.

Quinton de Kock scored a fiery half century to take South Africa to 213 for 4 against India in the second T20I in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

RELATED TOPICS

India Vs South Africa Punjab
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi–Trump call fuels India–US trade deal after Washington praises India’s offer

'We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments,' PM Modi wrote on X
Ram Mohan Naidu
Quote left Quote right

The crisis was a result of gross mismanagement by IndiGo

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT