‘Our wide-ball specialist’: Arshdeep Singh’s seven extras in an over spark meme fest

India pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a total of seven wides in an over during the second T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday.

The pacer from Punjab was attempting to bowl wider down the crease to match the field set by captain Suryakumar Yadav, but failed.

Six of those wides sailed past South Africa opener Quinton de Kock’s off stump.

The South African opener was quite happy to collect the bonus runs.

Memes erupted across social media the moment Arshdeep entered his wide spree. Even though Arshdeep is considered one of the funniest characters in the Indian dressing room, this time the jokes wrote themselves faster than he could bowl another wide.

Quinton de Kock scored a fiery half century to take South Africa to 213 for 4 against India in the second T20I in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.