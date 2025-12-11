Yuvi joins Team India’s huddle; New Chandigarh stadium names stands after Yuvraj and Harmanpreet

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made a surprise appearance moments before the toss of the second T20I between India and South Africa in New Chandigarh, joining the Indian players’ huddle and offering motivating words.

The 2011 World Cup hero also shared tactical insights during the brief interaction, with photographs of him chatting with the squad going viral across social media.

The match was preceded by a ceremony at the New Chandigarh Stadium where Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur were honoured with stands named after them.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann attended the event along with friends and family members of both players.

The stadium already features a pavilion named after Harbhajan Singh and now Harmanpreet’s name appears on the stand opposite to it across the sightscreen.

Yuvraj was the player of the tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup and Harmanpreet recently led India to their first Women's World Cup victory.

Abhishek Sharma, who has trained under Yuvraj’s guidance, prepared to bat in his first international match at home as India faced South Africa in the second T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday.

Behind his six-hitting ability and strokeplay lies a work ethic shaped and sharpened under the mentorship of Yuvraj Singh, of whom he is still “scared” of.

Cricketing legends including V.V.S. Laxman and Rahul Dravid in the India set-up and Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara during the IPL have contributed to Abhishek’s growth.

Yet no influence has been stronger than Yuvraj, who began training with him during the lockdown. Abhishek's father and childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, recalled the tough love that continues to guide the young batter.

“Even now, when he thinks Abhishek has made a mistake, he will pick up the phone and call and scold him,” he said. “And Abhishek is scared of him too.”

Abhishek has taken up golf as well, encouraged by Lara and Yuvraj, using the sport to fine tune his batting rhythm. “It has improved his bat swing, made it cleaner,” Rajkumar explained.

The 25-year-old scored 17 in the first T20I in Cuttack and will be hoping to score more and play his natural power-hitting game in front of his home crowd.