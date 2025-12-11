India crumble in chase of 214 against South Africa; Gill and Suryakumar flop again

India’s batting frailties resurfaced on Thursday as South Africa clinched the second T20I by 51 runs, levelling the five match series 1-1 at a packed venue that expected fireworks from home favourites Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma but left disappointed.

Opting to field first, India watched Quinton de Kock dismantle their attack with an effortless 90 off 46 balls, guiding South Africa to a formidable 213 for four.

De Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement and remains uncertain about his T20 future, delivered a performance that showcased his renewed purpose.

His seven sixes, most of them dispatched over deep square leg, highlighted a commanding innings crafted on a true batting surface.

The assault began with a pick up shot off Arshdeep Singh and intensified as he pulled the left arm pacer for another maximum.

Arshdeep, who had dismissed the opener in the series opener, struggled this time and later bowled seven wides in an 18 run over after being hit for a straight six.

Reeza Hendricks kept the momentum going with a disdainful pull off Jasprit Bumrah, whose second over went for 16.

Hendricks departed soon after missing a skidder from Varun Chakravarthy, leaving South Africa at 53 for one at the end of the powerplay.

De Kock continued to dominate before a bizarre run out ended his innings when he attempted a non-existent single and was caught short by wicket keeper Jitesh Sharma.

The late overs brought further punishment for India as Donavan Ferreira hammered 30 not out off 16 and David Miller contributed an unbeaten 20 off 12.

Bumrah conceded 18 runs in the final over, including two towering sixes from Ferreira. India leaked 123 runs in the last 10 overs.

The chase began on a shaky note. Abhishek Sharma fell for 17, caught behind off Marco Jansen. Gill’s lean run continued when he edged his very first delivery, a seaming beauty from Lungi Ngidi that moved away from length.

Suryakumar Yadav followed soon after with a faint edge to the keeper off another angled delivery from Jansen, leaving India reeling inside the powerplay.

The local crowd’s hopes of seeing Gill and Abhishek excel on home turf came to an abrupt end.

Batting at three, Axar Patel scored 21 off 21 before being taken at cover by Reeza Hendricks, who managed to keep his fingers under the ball.

Tilak Varma attempted to revive the innings with a fluent 62 off 34 but found no support at the other end.

Rising run rate pressure and the absence of meaningful partnerships forced India into errors, and the team were eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs.

The series now moves to Dharamshala for the third T20I on December 14 with both sides locked at 1-1.