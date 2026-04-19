India's women cricket team suffer second straight defeat to South Africa, trail 0-2 in T20I series

India suffered their second successive loss to hosts South Africa, going down meekly by eight wickets in the second women's T20I to trail 0-2 in the five-match series in Durban on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Shafali Verma smashed seven fours and two sixes on her way to a fluent 57 off 38 balls but the visitors failed to stitch together meaningful partnerships and could only post a modest 147.

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Debutant Anushka Sharma (28), Smriti Mandhana (12) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (12) got starts but could not convert them into substantial scores. Chloe Tryon (3/22) was the most successful bowler for the hosts.

In reply, the opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt (54) and Sune Luus (57) slammed fifties as SA overhauled the target in just 17.1 overs.

Brief scores: India: 147 all out in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 57; Chloe Tryon 3/22).

South Africa: 148 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 54, Sune Luus 57; Shreyanka Patil 2/35).