India vs South Africa: Key players and pitch report ahead of Women’s World Cup showdown

Women’s cricket in India has climbed the mountain of odds to be where it is today. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is one win away from conquering the elusive peak. The Telegraph takes guard to give a sneak peek into the big match.

IMPACT MAKERS

INDIA

Smriti Mandhana

India Women’s best and most consistent batter over the last few years, Smriti’s performance will be crucial not just in terms of giving her team a solid start, but also laying the foundation for a big total or a successful run chase. Failing to do so in the semi-final, Smriti must be more determined to play an innings that defines her in what will be one of the most important games of her career so far.

Jemimah Rodrigues

The anchor, brilliant fielder and a match-winner. Jemimah can carry out many roles to perfection, which she proved the other night. Alongside playing the big strokes, strike rotation and holding one end up is another key element of her game. If Smriti departs early, Jemimah, at No.3, assumes an even more important role.

SOUTH AFRICA

Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa’s lifeline in batting, if skipper Laura Wolvaardt holds one end up, she can single-handedly destroy the opposition attack. England faced it in the semi-final last Wednesday. Given her form, the task gets even tougher for India’s bowlers, the pacers in particular.

Marizanne Kapp

Because of her efficiency with both bat and ball, all-rounder Kapp is one of SA’s go-to players and a match-winner like Wolvaardt. A rock of the middle order, her ability to use the new ball and strike early with her medium pace will be of huge significance.

PITCH REPORT

The red-soil pitch does offer a bit of assistance to quicks when the ball is new and if the overhead conditions are cloudy, while the spinners too get some purchase if they bowl the right lengths. But barring those first few overs with the new ball, it provides excellent batting conditions and even a 330-plus total may not be safe. Also, dew will be a factor under lights, which means the team batting second will have a little more advantage.

WEATHER WATCH

It was cloudy on Saturday morning with brief spells of rain. On Sunday, there’s a possibility of a little over 50% chance of rain from around 5pm. From morning till early evening, and again from around 7pm till late night, the skies are expected to be clear. In case rain plays spoilsport on Sunday, the final has a reserve day available. If the game spills over to the reserve day, play will resume, and not start from the beginning, on Monday.

STATS CHECK

Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs, 8 inns) has outshone Smriti Mandhana (389 runs, 8 inns) in this World Cup.

Deepti Sharma, with 17 wickets, has been the best Indian bowler. Marizane Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba have 12 scalps each.

The best strike rates belong to South Africa”s Nadine de Klerk (136.69) & Richa Ghosh (132.23).

SA have struck the most sixes — 31 — in this Cup.

Stats: Mohandas Menon