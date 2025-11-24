India face uphill task after South Africa’s lower order seizes control in Guwahati

A little bit of momentum regained late on Day I had given India a fair opportunity in limiting South Africa to less than 300. But the Proteas went on to stretch their first-innings total to almost 500 on the second day of the ongoing second and final Test in Guwahati.

Courtesy of the immensely calm and composed Senuran Muthusamy’s 109 as well as his 88 and 97-run stands with keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (45) and seamer all-rounder Marco Jansen (93) for the seventh and eighth wickets, respectively, South Africa posted a formidable 489 in their first innings.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul remained unscathed till stumps on Sunday, as India finished on nine without loss.

But looking at where the game stands at present, the Proteas’ lower order has put the ball entirely on India’s court in terms of forcing a result. A draw won’t disappoint South Africa, leading 1-0 in the two-match series at all, but India must win this game to avoid yet another home series defeat. A tall task thus awaits their batting group.

Despite tightening the screws on the visitors in Saturday’s final session, India’s bowling unit could make barely any penetration, with only one wicket falling in the first two sessions on Day II. Of course, credit has to be given to the discipline with which Muthusamy batted en route to his maiden Test and international hundred. Like the left-hander, even Verreynne ensured to getting right behind the line of almost each and every delivery, laying the platform for Jansen to unleash the meaty blows and complement the solid Muthusamy, who was excellent in terms of finding the gaps and playing the big shot when he had to.

‘Road-like’ surface

Having a tough time with the ball, the Indians don’t seem to be amused with the pitch at the Barsapara Stadium. “The pitch in Calcuta (Eden Gardens) was different, but this is like a road,” chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav said at the news conference later.

“So, it’s challenging and that’s why, it’s called a Test wicket,” Kuldeep added.

Such a comment from a senior India player may not go down too well with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who holds fort at this Guwahati venue.

Kuldeep’s views aside, the red-soil pitch in Guwahati does offer turn and bounce, which India’s bowlers couldn’t exploit on the day. Also, how good was interim captain Rishabh Pant’s field placings? Couldn’t he have done a little better in terms of plugging the gaps, when overnight batters Muthusamy and Verreynne focused on the ones to keep the scoreboard ticking, especially in the day’s morning session?