India show class and dominance in Asia Cup opener with nine-wicket victory over UAE

The UAE having a tough time against T20 world champions India was pretty much on the cards. That’s exactly what transpired at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

In their Asia Cup opener, India’s bowlers made merry, bundling the home team out for a paltry 57 in just 13.1 overs. Thereafter, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, pairing up for the first time since the end of last year’s Zimbabwe tour, unleashed strokes at will against the equally hapless UAE bowlers.

India reached the small target in only 4.3 overs to romp to a nine-wicket victory.

It was just the kind of start India needed, especially before the big-ticket clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai

The Dubai pitch did have a fair amount of grass on it, but the surface was two-paced and even looked sticky at times. Dealing with the Indian bowlers on such a wicket was a little too much for the minnows, who seldom come across as quality opponents.

One may argue as to why India didn’t elect to bat first after winning the toss. Yes, the batsmen could have had a fair bit of batting practice in the form of game time, but how beneficial that would have been against this UAE side is also a question.

Nonetheless, the team management should be pretty impressed with the bowling form of Kuldeep Yadav (4/7 in 2.1 overs) and Shivam Dube (3/4 in 2 overs), who was preferred in the XI in place of Rinku Singh. UAE,though, looked somewhat steady at 26/0 in the fourth over, before a typical Jasprit Bumrah yorker cleaned up Alishan Sharafu.

Varun Chakravarthy str­uck in the very next over, dismissing Muhammad Zohaib, and Kuldeep and Dube then ensured UAE kept slipping. In between, spinner all-rounder Axar Patel also took a wicket.

Even the best of batters struggle against Kuldeep, for whom this game washis first India appearancesince the Champions Trophy final on March 9.

Primarily targeting the stumps, Kuldeep even used his wrong’un to good effect,with the opposition batsmen expectedly clueless about which way the ball wouldturn or keep straight. Then, it was Dube’s turn to havesome fun.