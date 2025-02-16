MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India set for fresher pitches in Dubai as Champions Trophy nears

India’s Champions Trophy league games in Dubai could see better batting conditions as two unused pitches have been preserved for the high-profile matches

PTI Published 16.02.25, 10:02 PM
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma in Dubai

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma in Dubai X/@BCCI

India might not have to play their Champions Trophy league games in Dubai on slow and worn out end-of-the-season tracks as two 22-yard strips in relatively fresh condition have been kept for the most followed side in global cricket. India play all their three league matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) against Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

There has been a fair amount of cricket being played at the DICS after last year's Women's T20 World Cup, which was followed by the men's U-19 Asia Cup and the popular IL T20 league which is a flagship event of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

During ILT20, DICS hosted 15 matches, including two in the knock-out stages. It can be confirmed that during the 13 matches at the league stage, two of the pitches were left completely unused as it would be later made match-ready for the ICC Champions Trophy.

"There are 10 match strips at the DICS. During the league stage, there was specific instructions that those two won't be used now and needed to be kept fresh for the Champions Trophy," a source in the know of things told PTI.

"However whether any of the two was used for the play-offs isn't known. The idea is to ensure that it doesn't become low and slow after over-use and matches become drag. The fresh pitches will aid the batters and bowlers in equal measure." Traditionally, the Dubai track has witnessed pacers taking plenty of wickets but this time, the spinners who bowl at a quickish pace could hold the key.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

