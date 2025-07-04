MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 04 July 2025

Blow to Bengal: Shahbaz Ahmed likely to miss first phase of Ranji Trophy after surgery

It was only late last year that Shahbaz had a hernia operation in Germany, which forced him out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji second phase

Our Bureau Published 04.07.25, 10:18 AM
Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed PTI file picture

The season is yet to begin, but Bengal already seem to be having a reason to worry. Shahbaz Ahmed, one of their vital members, is likely to miss the first phase of this season’s Ranji Trophy, which begins on October 15.

The left-arm spinner all-rounder, who hurt his right shoulder in the recently concluded Bengal Pro T20 League, underwent surgery in Mumbai last month. But it will take him at least four months to be fully fit to return to action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will take Shahbaz close to a week to begin his recovery process. So, it appears he won’t be able to return before November,” said a Cricket Association of Bengal source.

It was only late last year that Shahbaz had a hernia operation in Germany, which forced him out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji second phase.

Bengal's pre-season will begin midway through this month. In Ranji, Anustup Majumdar, 41, is expected to continue leading the side. He also had a meeting with CAB president Snehasish Ganguly on Wednesday to discuss team-related matters.

RELATED TOPICS

Shahbaz Ahmed Ranji Trophy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ clears Congress, cementing Trump’s sweeping policy agenda

At its core, the package's priority is $4.5 trillion in tax breaks enacted in 2017 during Trump's first term that would expire if Congress failed to act, along with new ones
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Biden emptied out our country by giving Ukraine weapons, we must ensure enough for ourselves

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT