Buzz on India-Pakistan game for Asia Cup cricket tournament, optimistic view of many

There is growing optimism among broadcasters and various other stakeholders that India will be cleared to play the Asia Cup cricket tournament, which will feature Pakistan among other teams.

The tournament, which will be played in the T20 format this time, is likely to begin on September 10. India is the designated host, but it is expected to be held in the UAE.

The Asia Cup’s fate was uncertain following Operation Sindoor in May and there have been concrete steps to resume sporting ties between the two nations.

It was learnt that Pakist­an’s hockey teams have got the go-ahead to play next mo­nth’s Asia Cup and the subsequent junior World Cup in India.

While the BCCI has not formally approached the sports ministry for participation in the Asia Cup, it is understood that a dialogue through backroom channels has already been initiated.

A top BCCI official told The Telegraph that they were expecting a “positive” response in a “few days”.

India is also scheduled to host the Women’s ODI World Cup in India in October, followed by the men’s T20 World Cup early next year. Pakistan is scheduled to play all their matches at a neutral venue in both the tournaments.

If India don’t play Pakistan in the Asia Cup, it might lead to further complications in their hosting the two ICC tournaments which follow, sources said.