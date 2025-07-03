Gill breaks Tendulkar, Kohli records with double ton as India dominate England in Edgbaston

India captain Shubman Gill created history on Thursday as he smashed a double century against England on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston.

Gill, who began the day on 114 not out, showed technical finesse to convert his overnight score into a double hundred. With this landmark, he became the first-ever India captain to score a double century on English soil.

His knock also saw him surge into the Top 10 highest individual scores by Indian batsmen in Test cricket. Gill overtook Sachin Tendulkar to claim the ninth spot on the all-time list. He also broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian at Edgbaston, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 149, achieved in 2018.

Skipper Shubman Gill's elegant maiden double hundred carried India to an imposing 564 for seven at tea on the second day of the second Edgbaston Test.

Gill remained not out on 265 as the second session came to an end, having dominated the England bowling attack throughout the day. His performance stood out as one of the most commanding by an Indian in English conditions.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri lauded Gill for the improvements he has made in his defensive technique. “What was most impressive for me on this tour, in these two innings, is his defence. When he plays forward, it's a big stride forward, and he allows the ball to come onto the bat, plays late, and that bat looks a foot broad when he's actually looking to play in his defensive shot.”

Shastri also hailed Gill’s temperament as captain. “So I thought he's been fabulous. It's a good sign. When you get captaincy, a lot of people can cave in, they can go into their shell. He's shown he can play both ways. He was attacking in Leeds, here he has batted very responsibly and very determined.”

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher, speaking on Sky Sports, described Gill’s unbeaten 114 on Day 1 as “magnificent” and “solid.”

“Day one here was different to Headingley – not as much pace in the pitch, not as many balls flying to third man – but that didn't make it any less exciting or exhilarating. Gill played magnificently. He came up with the answers to everything England threw at him,” said Butcher.

“He was so solid and has taken to captaincy. I am not a big one for numbers but he had the lowest false-shot percentage of any innings in England since records began 20 years ago,” he added.

Gill shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 1444 with Washington Sundar, who was bowled by Joe Root on 42.