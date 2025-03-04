MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Why did Team India wear black armbands in Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia?

Rohit Sharma and his men paid their respects to the late Padmakar Shivalkar, one of Mumbai’s finest spinners, during their Champions Trophy clash against Australia

PTI Published 04.03.25, 02:51 PM
India captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Steve Smith during the toss before the start of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE

India captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Steve Smith during the toss before the start of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE PTI

The Indian team players on Tuesday wore black armbands during their Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in the memory and honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away due to age-related illness.

Shivalkar was one of the finest spinners who did not get to play for India as he played in the era of greats like Bishan Singh Bedi.

He was 84 when he breathed his last in Mumbai.

In the 124 First Class matches he played for Mumbai, Shivalkar took 589 wickets with his left-arm spin.

Shivalkar was conferred with the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI.

The current India skipper Rohit Sharma also hails from Mumbai.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

India Vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025
