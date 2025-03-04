Why did Team India wear black armbands in Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia?

The Indian team players on Tuesday wore black armbands during their Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in the memory and honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away due to age-related illness.

Shivalkar was one of the finest spinners who did not get to play for India as he played in the era of greats like Bishan Singh Bedi.

He was 84 when he breathed his last in Mumbai.

In the 124 First Class matches he played for Mumbai, Shivalkar took 589 wickets with his left-arm spin.

Shivalkar was conferred with the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI.

The current India skipper Rohit Sharma also hails from Mumbai.

