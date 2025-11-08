'Ice broken': Devajit Saikia confirms BCCI and PCB begin talks to resolve Asia Cup trophy standoff

India and Pakistan’s cricket boards have taken a first step toward resolving the Asia Cup trophy dispute, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI after meeting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.

The trophy was withheld after the Indian team refused to accept it from Naqvi, the ACC chairperson, citing his anti-India stance. India had beaten Pakistan in the final of the T20 Asia Cup on September 28.

"I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia said.

"It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet," he added.

Sources said ICC deputy chairman Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta had initiated the discussion. "Definitely, in coming times, if things go in a positive way, the issue will be sorted at the earliest," Saikia said.

The trophy remains at ACC headquarters in Dubai. Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister, has instructed staff not to move it without his permission and insists the Indians must accept it from him.

"Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out. There will be options from the other side as well and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution," Saikia said.

Contrary to speculation, Saikia denied the formation of an ICC dispute resolution committee. "Although one of the senior persons from ICC is involved in the process of negotiation, there is no requirement of any such thing (a committee) at this stage. The issue will be resolved before any such drastic step is taken by the ICC," he said.

The Asia Cup had been tense from the start. India refused handshakes with Pakistan throughout the tournament following the Pahalgam terror attack. On-field hostilities escalated, with players penalised for offensive gestures.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai to win the Asia Cup 2025.

Saikia also highlighted the ICC’s praise for India’s handling of the Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai to win India’s first ICC women’s title.

"...they appreciated India's efforts...They congratulated India and South Africa (the two finalists) for their wonderful performances. The South African women's team was congratulated for three successive final appearances. It is now clear that South African women's team's graph is on the rise," he said.