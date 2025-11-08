ICC steps in to end Asia Cup impasse, 10 teams for next women's odi world cup

A formula is being worked out to solve the impasse arising out of the Indian players’ refusal to take the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi after the final on September 28.

Sources told The Telegraph that the issue came up for discussion on the sidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s conclave in Dubai on Friday. The ICC offered help after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia raised the issue and an amicable solution is being looked into by all parties concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the deliberations, it was decided that a committee is likely to find a solution to the stalemate and hand over the silverware to the BCCI. Oman Cricket’s Pankaj Khimji, an ACC vice-president and former ICC board member, could head the committee.

Naqvi arrived in Dubai on Friday morning and attended the Board meeting which was scheduled at noon. An interior minister in the Pakistan government, Naqvi has been staying away from ICC meetings, including the annual conference, since Jay Shah took over as chairman.

Push to women’s game

The ICC has decided to increase the number of teams for the next Women’s ODI World Cup to 10 from the existing eight-team format.

This decision was approved by the ICC board during its meeting in Dubai in a bid to strengthen the women’s game following the tremendous response received at this year’s just-concluded edition.

India won their first-ever ICC trophy in women’s cricket, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday.

“The ICC board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams,” an ICC press release stated.

The board, headed by Jay Shah, also ratified the appointment of a number of members on the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee, including Ashley De Silva, Mithali Raj, Amol Muzumdar, Ben Sawyer, Charlotte Edwards, and Sala Stella Siale-Vaea.