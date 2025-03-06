'I have to shoulder more responsibility': Workhorse Mohammed Shami ready for workload

Mohammed Shami kn­ows being India’s lone frontline pacer in a playing XI loaded with four spinners means more responsibility for him. And the veteran is ready for it despite coming back from a long layoff because of injury.

Shami has so far picked eight wickets in the tournament.

“I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more for the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper fast bowlers and I have to shoulder more responsibility,” Shami said in a mixed zone interaction after India’s semifinal victory over Australia on Tuesday.

Shami said his workload is heavier without Jasprit Bumrah at the other end but he is trying to give more than a 100 per cent in his role.

“There is a load when you are the one main fast bowler and the other is an all-rounder. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front.

“I have become used to this load and am trying my best to make it easy for others and give more than 100 per cent,” he said.

He said he is now ready to shoulder the responsibility of bowling long spells. “The trust debate ends when you get selected in the team. I don’t think that one should worry about his fitness too much. We just need to put in the effort and see how your body takes it. After all, we are labourers.

“I am now ready to bowl long spells. Short spells are anyways easy — 6 balls or 12 balls — and in limited-overs cricket it doesn’t matter whether it’s 10 or six overs,” he said.

Written with PTI inputs