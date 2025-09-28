Hints of new partnership; talks of Gambhir's 'invisible' hand in big calls echo ahead

Who wields absolute power in the administrative corridors of Indian cricket? Who has the last word when it comes to decision-making?

Most people who are conversant with the game would point to Jay Shah, the influential former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the current ICC chair.

It may not have been a misinterpreted perception till a few months back, but there seems to be a new powerhouse emerging in the aftermath of the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as head coach and Team India’s success in England.

Shah had given Gambhir a free hand when he took over as head coach in July 2024, but the BCCI strongman’s subsequent departure to the ICC has allowed Gambhir to call the shots.

The BCCI will host its AGM at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai on Sunday, but there is talk about Gambhir’s invisible hand in getting a ‘rookie’ in Mithun Manhas to head the most powerful organisation in world cricket.

Manhas, the former Delhi captain, had played first-class and List A cricket with Gambhir before he switched over to Jammu and Kashmir in 2015. He was also considered close to the late Arun Jaitley of the BJP.

There had been whispers about a tiff between Manhas and Gambhir when the former moved out of Delhi, but the two seem to have made up since. Manhas has served as a member of the cricket operations & development committee in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association.

The BCCI aren’t new to such partnerships. Bigwigs Jagmohan Dalmiya and N. Srinivasan had their chosen men in prime positions when it came to the Board hierarchy. It was never a matter of competence but a sign of trust and allegiance.

But a cricket coach enjoying such influence in the affairs in the governing body is significant. Perhaps it was tough for the men who matter to discard Gambhir’s request because of his political leanings and recent success.

There is a school of thought that having his preferred person in the hot seat would work in Gambhir’s favour when it came to decision-making. The next few months could be crucial for the ODI squad, especially with respect to the transition ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Shah’s voice still counts, but he is no longer associated with the day-to-day affairs of the Board. Gambhir obviously needed someone who he could rely on to meet his demands and preferences.

It was no surprise then that Manhas’s name was approved by the highest authority during a meeting at the residence of a top minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet a week ago.

No Sourav

Former BCCI president and current Cricket Association of Bengal chief Sourav Ganguly is unlikely to attend the AGM, sources said. His absence will mean the CAB will go unrepresented at the meeting here on Sunday. No reason has been cited but it could be because of Durga Puja.