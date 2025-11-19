South Africa savours Eden win, eyes series clincher in Guwahati

It was a guarded celebration for the South African team after their victory at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The focus is obviously on the next Test in Guwahati and winning the series.

“We’re in a nice hotel...We had a couple of beers last night. I think it’s important to celebrate wins, especially here in India, because you don’t know when they’re going to come around again. The senior group here appreciates winning Test match cricket. It’s a quick turnaround, so nice to have a couple of extra days off,” Man of the Match Simon Harmer said on ‘talkSPORTCricket’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to make sure we get back to the drawing board because the Indians are going to have some fire in their belly and want to turn around the results of the first Test.”

Harmer remains wary of the pitch in Guwahati.

“I think India has never played Test cricket at Guwahati, so I’m sure they are unsure of exactly how it is going to go. I think they’re going to feel that having the best Test bowler in the world and him not having an impact on day three, they would want to get him more into the game, so is it going to be seamer-friendly?

"You don’t know what you’re going to get. They obviously want to win so they are going to make sure that the wicket suits whatever team they want.”