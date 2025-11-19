Bengal sniff innings victory as Shahbaz Ahmed hits century against Assam

Shahbaz Ahmed brought up his second first-class century, while Sumanta Gupta fell just three short of what would have been his second as well. For Bengal, though, what matters is the strong position they find themselves in, in their Ranji Trophy group C clash against Assam at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani.

At stumps on Day III, Bengal had Assam wobbling at 98/3 in the latter’s second innings, after posting 442 in their first. With Assam still trailing by 144, Bengal have a great chance of winning by an innings and bagging all seven points to cement their lead at the top of the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resuming on 267/4 with already a handsome 67-run lead, Shahbaz and Sumanta continued from where they had left on the second day. Both batters had to break little sweat for runs as Shahbaz brought up his three figures before he was out LBW off Mukhtar Hussain’s bowling. The left-hander’s innings comprised 11 fours and two sixes.

Sumanta, however, continued to bat solidly and was also supported by Rahul Prasad (28), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (11) and Mohammed Shami (18). But unfortunately, when on 97, he was out hit wicket off the bowling of Rituraj Biswas.

It certainly couldn’t have been more agonising for Sumanta, but Bengal didn’t mind it that much, as soon after Assam began their second essay, they were three wickets down for just eight in six overs.

Shami had both opener Rishav Das and No. 3 Swarupam Purakayastha caught behind in his first two overs, while Suraj trapped the other opener, Pradyun Saikia,

LBW. Bengal sensed they could wrap it up with a full day to spare, till Denish Das (63 batting) and captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar (30 batting) resisted with an unbeaten 90-run stand.

Brief scores: Assam 200 & 98/3 (Denish Das 63 batting; Mohammed Shami 2/29). Bengal 442 (Shahbaz Ahmed 101, Sumanta Gupta 97). At Stumps, Day III.