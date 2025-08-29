Hazlewood calls England’s batting 'unbelievable' ahead of Ashes showdown

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has scarcely culminated, and the Ashes are just three months away, but Josh Hazlewood is already preparing to face an “unbelievable” England batting line-up.

Speaking at a Play Cricket week promotional event in Sydney, Hazelwood was asked whether he thought the England top order for the upcoming five-Test tour is likely to be their strongest in recent trips to Australia. The answer? “Yeah, definitely.”

“They’re an unbelievable batting line, to be honest. The top seven have done really well...so it’s a challenge,” said the 34-year-old on Thursday.

England’s gung-ho ‘Bazball’ attacking approach was on full display in their recent series against India, with 3,378 runs scored at 4.17 runs per over. At times against India, they also showed a more nuanced approach rather than all-out attack. Yet, it must be noted, these performances came on flat wickets that are not to be found Down Under.

Their best players, Harry Brook and Joe Root, make up the current top-2 in the ICC Test Batting rankings. For the former, the Ashes will be his first Test tour of Australia (he has played in nine T20Is in the country in 2022). Brook’s first-class experience is limited to one England Lions outing in 2021 and how he adjusts to conditions will be the key.

“I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier. There’s no baggage behind him, and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does,” believes Hazlewood. “I think (Brook) will adapt. He’s a good player. He’s at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he’ll be a tough challenge.”

“Joe’s probably in the form of his life as well,” says the fast bowler. “When (Root) first came out, it was a little bit of a different attack. It was probably (Mitchell) Johnson and (Ryan) Harris, and (Peter) Siddle. Gaz (Nathan Lyon) has been around a long time now, so he was probably there, but we sort of just jumped on the back of that.”

Australia has proven to be a sour patch on Root’s career. He has yet to score a Test century in the continent, where he averages 35.68 from 14 matches.